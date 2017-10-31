WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are welcoming Roy Moore to their weekly luncheon even though he wasn’t their first choice for the Alabama Senate seat.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other top Republicans backed Sen. Luther Strange. Moore, with the support of former White House adviser Steve Bannon, knocked out Strange in a runoff in September. During the campaign, the former jurist cast himself as a fierce foe of McConnell and the GOP establishment.
Moore told reporters on Tuesday that he spoke to McConnell and it “went well.”
The former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice faces Democrat Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 special election. The Alabama Senate seat was left vacant when Jeff Sessions became U.S. attorney general.
