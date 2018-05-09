ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Senate Republicans are proposing to spend $825 million on public works projects with a heavy focus on infrastructure like roads and building repairs.
The broad details of the bill released Wednesday fall largely in line with the House Republicans’ own $825 million bonding bill. But both are roughly half the size of Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton’s $1.5 billion proposal.
It sets up a heated debate over borrowing between the governor and the Republican Legislature. Those bills are generally worked out in the final days of the legislative session. Lawmakers must adjourn May 21.
Dayton has argued the time is ripe to borrow more for needed repairs and projects across the state. But Republicans say a $1 billion bill passed last year means the state has already borrowed plenty.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- Trump declares US leaving 'horrible' Iran nuclear accord VIEW
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes