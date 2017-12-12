WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are on track to confirm one of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees despite a rare “not qualified” rating from the American Bar Association.

A vote is scheduled Tuesday on Trump’s choice of Leonard Steven Grasz to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit.

Grasz served for more than 11 years as Nebraska’s chief deputy attorney general and also was general counsel to the Nebraska Republican Party. In one opinion he helped craft, he said the legacy of the landmark abortion rights ruling Roe v. Wade was its “moral bankruptcy.”

Some liberal advocacy groups fear that Grasz will be hostile to abortion rights and laws protecting gays and lesbians from discrimination.