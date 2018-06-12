WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are ridding a key spending bill of controversial environmental provisions opposed by Democrats. The move is aimed at avoiding the annual year-end budget pileup.

The move by Sen. Lisa Murkowski extends an olive branch to Democrats and could allow the first floor debate on a key spending bill for the Interior Department and the Environmental Protection Agency since former President Barack Obama’s first year in office. It’s all part of an effort to avoid a catchall “omnibus” spending bill.

President Donald Trump has signed two such mega-bills since taking office but has vowed he won’t do it again.

Republicans dropped a policy provision from previous years, for instance, that would have weakened a new government rule limiting methane waste from gas and oil drilling on public lands.