LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan schools could receive an additional $18.6 million for campus security initiatives this fiscal year.
In a unanimous vote, the Senate passed a bill to funnel more money in the fiscal year 2017-2018, mostly for school safety grants that would be controlled by the Michigan State Police. Public and nonpublic schools may apply.
The legislation would award $650,000 of the funds toward the attorney general’s OK2SAY confidential tip line for school violence and suicide threats. The program now runs on a $470,000 budget.
The bill also would create a $3 million statewide “panic button” system for all Michigan schools to notify 911 during emergencies.
The extra money is an upgrade from the $2 million that the state earmarked for school security in 2017. The bill now heads to the House.