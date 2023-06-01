WASHINGTON — The Senate moved toward final passage Thursday night of bipartisan legislation suspending the debt limit and imposing new spending caps as it began voting on a series of amendments to the package.

The votes on the proposed changes — all of which were expected to fail — appeared to be the final action in a monthslong drama as lawmakers raced to send legislation to President Joe Biden and avoid a devastating default. It followed a series of closed-door meetings Thursday to resolve a last-minute dispute over Pentagon funding.

“America can breathe a sigh of relief because we are avoiding default,” Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the majority leader, said before the voting began.

The voting began after a day of uncertainty as a handful of Republicans complained that the deal — negotiated between Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy without input from the Senate — would underfund the military, and demanded a commitment that their concerns would be addressed before it could be passed.

By evening, Senate officials and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who had been a chief critic of the Pentagon spending levels, said leaders in both parties had negotiated language that reassured him and other defense hawks sufficiently to back the bill, clearing the way for final votes.

“It does not fix this bill totally, but it is a march in the right direction,” Graham said.

The debt limit agreement, which was approved overwhelmingly by the House Wednesday night, would suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until January 2025 while cutting spending on domestic programs.

It would increase Pentagon spending to $886 billion for next year, a 3% raise, but GOP backers of higher spending for the military noted that that would not keep pace with inflation and argued that the package fell far short of what was needed.

“To my House colleagues, I can’t believe you did this,” Graham said earlier in the day, accusing the architects of the measure of undercutting the military at a time of rising threats from Russia and China. “This budget is a win for China.”

Graham and others insisted that at a minimum, they wanted a commitment that Congress would later move on an additional funding bill to beef up the spending, although this would in effect reduce the savings Republicans had hoped to achieve through their debt limit deal.

“We know that this budget is not adequate to the global threats that we face,” said Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, the senior Republican on the full Appropriations Committee. “An emergency supplemental must be coming our way.”

The opposition erupted almost immediately after Schumer opened the Senate on Thursday morning by warning that the chamber needed to move quickly and make no changes to the agreement to clear it for Biden’s signature by Monday. He admonished lawmakers not to engage in brinkmanship before the so-called X-date of June 5, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the government will default without action by Congress.

“Time is a luxury the Senate does not have if we want to prevent default,” Schumer said. “June 5 is less than four days away. At this point, any needless delay or any last-minute holdups would be an unnecessary and even dangerous risk.”

Even as the deal migrated across the Capitol, the effects of the debt limit continued to pinch. The Treasury announced Thursday that it would delay auctions of three- and six-month “bills” — short-term debt that the government no longer has room to take on until the borrowing cap is suspended.

As part of the deal to move forward with final votes on the bill, multiple senators secured votes on proposed changes. Schumer was determined to defeat all of them, as any alteration would force the measure back to the House, where no action would be likely to occur before the default deadline.

“Any change to this bill that forces us to send it back to the House would be entirely unacceptable,” he said. “It would almost guarantee default.”

Among those securing a vote was Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who Thursday called for stripping a provision from the legislation that would expedite the approval of an oil pipeline in West Virginia.

“I support improving the permitting process for all energy projects,” Kaine said. “But Congress putting its thumb on the scale so that one specific project doesn’t have to comply with the same process as everyone else is the definition of unfair and opens the door to corruption.”

After driving much of the legislative agenda the previous two years, the Senate left negotiating on the debt limit to Biden and McCarthy, whose demand for spending cuts and other policy changes brought the country to the brink of default. Nearly all Republican senators signed a letter backing McCarthy in the effort. As a result, senators had little influence over the negotiations and are now being forced to approve legislation they did not help shape. It is leaving some frustrated.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, praised McCarthy’s efforts but said senators had no obligation to simply rubber-stamp the deal and deserved opportunities to change it.

“We weren’t a party to the agreement,” he said. “Why should we be bound by the strict terms of that agreement? The Senate has not had a say in the process so far.”

But Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, urged his fellow Republicans to back the plan.

“Last night, an overwhelming majority of our House colleagues voted to pass the agreement Speaker McCarthy reached with President Biden,” he said. “In doing so, they took an urgent and important step in the right direction for the health of our economy and the future of our country.”