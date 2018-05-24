WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has given final approval to a bill that revamps the system for handling sexual harassment complaints on Capitol Hill.
The bipartisan effort now goes to the House, which has passed its own version of the legislation amid a widening national debate over sexual misconduct, including in Congress.
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota calls the unanimous vote “an incredibly important moment.”
She says bill crafted with Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., is “completely overhauling the sexual harassment policies of the Congress.”
The bill eliminates mandatory waiting periods for handling claims and requires lawmakers to repay the Treasury for harassment and discrimination settlements.