MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Sen. Lena Taylor of Milwaukee has been cited for disorderly conduct over an apparent altercation with a bank teller.
Taylor attorney Vincent Bobot told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Taylor, a Democrat, was given a civil citation by a Milwaukee police officer following the incident Friday at a Wells Fargo branch.
Bobot didn’t detail Taylor’s actions.
Bobot didn’t return a call from The Associated Press. Taylor’s office declined to comment and a Milwaukee police spokeswoman didn’t respond to several messages.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show