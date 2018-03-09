MADISON, Wis. (AP) — After initially thinking the drinking age was still 18, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, said he would support lowering it from age 21.
The 62-year-old Republican made the comments Thursday on “The Devil’s Advocates” radio show. He was initially explaining his opposition to raising the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21.
He says 18-year-olds “ought to be able to vote, they ought to be able to have a beer and they ought to be able to buy a gun to hunt with.”
When asked if he was advocating lowering the drinking age to 18, Johnson said, “Can’t they do that now? What is the age nowadays?”
When told it was 21 Johnson said, “Yikes. That’s a battle we fought when I was young.”
He then said he’d support lowering the drinking age to 18.