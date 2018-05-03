MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he’s going to leave it up to the voters to decide what to make of GOP Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson’s disparaging remarks about Democratic veterans.
Nicholson is a former Marine who on Wednesday questioned the “cognitive thought process” of military veterans who decide to be Democrats.
The remarks have generated criticism from a wide array of Democratic veterans, including candidates for Congress in Wisconsin. But Republicans have largely been silent.
Johnson said in an interview Thursday that “I value all of our veterans, they are the finest among us.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
As to whether he agreed with Nicholson or thought he should apologize, Johnson says, “I’ll let the voters make their own judgment.”
Nicholson faces state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the Aug. 14 primary.