MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he’s going to leave it up to the voters to decide what to make of GOP Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson’s disparaging remarks about Democratic veterans.

Nicholson is a former Marine who on Wednesday questioned the “cognitive thought process” of military veterans who decide to be Democrats.

The remarks have generated criticism from a wide array of Democratic veterans, including candidates for Congress in Wisconsin. But Republicans have largely been silent.

Johnson said in an interview Thursday that “I value all of our veterans, they are the finest among us.”

As to whether he agreed with Nicholson or thought he should apologize, Johnson says, “I’ll let the voters make their own judgment.”

Nicholson faces state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the Aug. 14 primary.