MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, of Illinois, is joining a dozen other Democratic veterans in calling for Wisconsin Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson to apologize for questioning the “cognitive thought process” of veterans who are Democrats.

Duckworth and the others sent Nicholson a letter Wednesday calling for the apology. Nicholson is a Marine veteran and he remains steadfast in refusing to apologize.

His spokesman Brandon Moody says “Liberal politicians begging for apologies are just trying to cover up their own missteps.”

Moody says Democrats who defended the Constitution when in the military now advocate for a party “that undermines that same Constitution and our nation’s security.”

Other signers of the letter include former U.S. Sen. Max Cleland, of Georgia, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, of Massachusetts, and former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander.