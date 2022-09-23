MONONGAHELA, Pa. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who has sympathized with the rioters jailed for their roles in the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, smiled widely from her seat at center stage Friday as her party laid out what its agenda would be if it succeeded in winning control of the House in November.

Just a few seats down sat Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., a centrist who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 attack and is retiring from Congress.

In front was Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the minority leader who aspires to be speaker and has labored to manage the factions of his party. At a manufacturing plant here, he introduced the “Commitment to America,” an innocuous-sounding set of principles he said would guide a Republican majority, and which appeared aimed at uniting members as disparate as Greene and Katko: fighting inflation, securing the border and hiring more police.

“They have no plan to fix all the problems they created,” McCarthy said of Democrats. “So you know what? We’ve created a ‘Commitment to America.’”

He was speaking to an audience that included 30 of his House Republican colleagues as well as factory workers and local residents in a politically pivotal state that is home to a competitive race for governor as well as critical House and Senate contests.

The agenda was light on details and avoided certain topics that polls show are not favorable to Republicans’ chances of electoral success: the abortion bans that most in the party have embraced, defunding the FBI, the Jan. 6 attack or Trump and his ongoing legal troubles.

Instead, McCarthy focused on proposals that most in the party proudly support, and that are unlikely to alienate the suburban and independent voters they need to win a majority.

He drew cheers from the crowd when he said the first order of business in a new Republican Congress would be a bill to eliminate the jobs of 87,000 IRS agents. That is the number of employees the Treasury Department has estimated the agency could hire with an infusion of money Congress recently provided to crack down on tax cheats.

But if the agenda soft-pedaled Republicans’ less-popular proposals, it did not omit them entirely.

It contained a reference to the party’s commitment to enacting strict abortion restrictions, pledging to “protect the lives of unborn children and their mothers.” It alluded to the GOP’s continuing embrace of Trump’s false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, promising that a Republican majority would “increase accountability in the election process through voter ID.” And it hinted that Republicans would look to change the Affordable Care Act and roll back legislation allowing Medicare to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs, saying that the party wanted to “personalize care” and “lower prices through transparency, choice, and competition.”

Perhaps more than policy, the event was about politics, aimed at uniting an often fractious party behind McCarthy, who many observers now believe is likely to win only a slim majority should Republicans prevail in the midterm elections. In creating the agenda, McCarthy consulted with Newt Gingrich, the former speaker of the House who swept into office on the back of his “Contract with America.”

McCarthy took input from various factions of the party in creating the document, and on Friday, it seemed he had placated most of them — at least for now.

Katko and Greene both said they felt it was important to attend the public rollout to show party unity.

“The right rank in our conference doesn’t show up for things like this, but I don’t believe in sitting it out or being mad about something,” said Greene. McCarthy has vowed to reinstate her to congressional committees from which she was banned by the Democratic-led House because of her extreme statements. “I want to have a seat at the table.”

Her prominent seat on the stage Friday was a notable embrace by McCarthy of a politician who has promoted conspiracy theories and worked to undermine the 2020 election results, but draws large numbers of donors and holds influence on the party’s right flank. As Greene spoke to reporters, fans lined up to have their photos taken with her. She left herself considerable wiggle room when asked whether she would back McCarthy for speaker.

“He’s the only person running for speaker, and I like the ‘Commitment to America,’” Greene said.

Democrats seized on her seat of honor as evidence that McCarthy’s agenda was built to mask the party’s extremism.

“The true details of Republicans’ agenda are too frightening for most American voters,” said Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., the majority leader, who traveled to a United Steelworkers headquarters in nearby Pittsburgh to counter the Republican pep rally.

“Leader McCarthy, of course, is in Pennsylvania today because he wants voters to forget,” Hoyer said. “He also wants Americans to ignore that a majority of House Republicans voted to overturn the 2020 election — even after violent insurrectionists attacked the U.S. Capitol building.”

But in western Pennsylvania on Friday, Republican lawmakers hammered home themes they believe will resonate with voters, even as recent polling has indicated that a “red wave” that had once been expected to sweep the party into office in large numbers has begun to weaken.

The Republicans said they would conduct aggressive investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., the party’s No. 2 leader, said Republicans would haul in Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary, for questioning so often that he would need “a reserved parking spot” on Capitol Hill.

“We would like to know how many people have come across our border illegally,” Scalise said. “Where have they gone? How many have gone to Pennsylvania?”

Although Trump’s name was mentioned only once during the presentation, some in the audience said they wanted the party to continue his approach.

“I’m one of the millions in this country that may not have a MAGA hat, but I have a MAGA heart,” said the Rev. James Nelson of New Birth Ministries of Duquesne, Pennsylvania, speaking from the audience with a microphone.

The Republicans applauded loudly.