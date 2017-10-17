LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Election law expert Jocelyn Benson is running again to be Michigan’s next secretary of state.

The Democrat says if she is elected, she will work to ensure no one waits more than 30 minutes to renew their license, register their vehicle or vote. Benson, the former dean of the Wayne State University Law School, announced her candidacy Tuesday.

She currently runs the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, which brings together athletes to improve race relations and drive social progress.

Benson was Democrats’ nominee for secretary of state in 2010 but lost to Republican Ruth Johnson. Johnson cannot run again due to term limits.

No other Democrat has entered the race yet.

Democratic and Republican activists will choose their nominees at conventions next summer.