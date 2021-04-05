WASHINGTON — Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough has told Democrats they can use an amended fiscal 2021 budget resolution to pass another reconciliation bill, according to a spokesman for Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

Democrats had argued that a section of the 1974 budget law that lets lawmakers revise a previously adopted budget also allows them to generate a new set of reconciliation instructions for tax, spending or debt limit legislation. The provision has never before been used for a second round of reconciliation in the same budget year.

MacDonough’s decision means Democrats will get two more attempts to pass filibuster-proof budget reconciliation bills this year, rather than just one more try if she had rejected Democrats’ interpretation of the law.