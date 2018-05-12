WASHINGTON (AP) — A second Democratic senator has announced his support for President Donald Trump’s CIA nominee.
Joe Donnelly of Indiana says he made his decision after a “tough, frank and extensive discussion” with Gina Haspel, the spy agency’s acting director.
The other Democrat who’s come out for Haspel is West Virginia’s Joe Manchin.
So far two Republicans have announced their opposition: Kentucky’s Rand Paul and Arizona’s John McCain, who’s battling cancer and isn’t expected to be present for the voting.
Supporters are pushing for votes by the Senate intelligence committee and the full Senate before the Senate’s Memorial Day break.
The GOP holds a 51-49 edge, and Vice President Mike Pence can break a possible tie.
Haspel has run into criticism because she was once involved in the CIA’s interrogation program.