The Senate’s Republican campaign chief Thursday appeared to escalate an ugly quarrel with the party’s longtime leader in the chamber, Sen. Mitch McConnell, in the latest sign of the GOP’s eroding confidence about winning back the majority in November.

Without naming McConnell, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, lashed out in a blistering opinion piece in The Washington Examiner at Republicans he said were “trash-talking” the party’s candidates, an apparent reference to comments last month in which McConnell said that “candidate quality” could harm the GOP’s chances of retaking the Senate. Scott called such remarks “treasonous” and said those who make them should “pipe down.”

“Unfortunately, many of the very people responsible for losing the Senate last cycle are now trying to stop us from winning the majority this time by trash-talking our Republican candidates,” Scott wrote. “It’s an amazing act of cowardice, and ultimately, it’s treasonous to the conservative cause.”

Speaking to reporters in his home state last month, McConnell conceded that Republicans had a stronger chance of winning back control of the House than the Senate in November.

“Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” he said at a Chamber of Commerce lunch in Florence, Kentucky.

The comment was widely interpreted to reflect McConnell’s growing concern about Republicans’ roster of Senate recruits, which includes several candidates who have been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and appear to be struggling in competitive races.

The intraparty feuding comes at a fraught moment for McConnell, who once boasted of being “100% focused” on stymieing President Joe Biden’s agenda and appeared confident of his chance to reclaim the mantle of Senate majority leader given Democrats’ tiny margin of control. Those aspirations have dimmed substantially of late as Democrats have racked up a series of legislative accomplishments and Republican candidates have foundered in key contests.

McConnell’s aides have downplayed the significance of his comment about “candidate quality,” arguing that it was designed to spur donors to help underfunded Republicans in the homestretch of the campaign. McConnell subsequently hosted a fundraiser in Louisville, Kentucky, for Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate candidate in Georgia; Dr. Mehmet Oz, the candidate in Pennsylvania; and Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina, who is also running for Senate.

“Leader McConnell’s been on airplanes and on the phone all month, and that helped make August the biggest month of the cycle so far,” said Jack Pandol, a spokesperson for the Senate Leadership Fund, the political action committee that McConnell controls, which has become the main vehicle for donors to support Republican candidates.

A spokesperson for McConnell declined to comment.

Privately, some Senate campaign operatives have savaged Scott, saying they were befuddled by his decision to embark last month on an Italian yacht vacation at the same time that the committee was pulling television reservations in critical states, signaling it was losing hope of victories there. The trip was reported by Axios.

Scott has been at odds with McConnell since Scott released his “11-Point Plan to Rescue America,” presenting it as a policy platform for the midterm elections. McConnell emphatically rejected the plan, telling reporters, “We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years.”

Scott has never backed down from promoting his plan. And Thursday, he took on McConnell in his strongest words yet.

“If you want to trash-talk our candidates to help the Democrats, pipe down,” he wrote in the opinion piece. “That’s not what leaders do.”

He added, “When you complain and lament that we have ‘bad candidates,’ what you are really saying is that you have contempt for the voters who chose them. Now we are at the heart of the matter. Much of Washington’s chattering class disrespects and secretly (or not so secretly) loathes Republican voters.”