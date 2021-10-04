WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday that Congress must resolve the looming debt ceiling cliff “by the end of this week” to prevent the U.S. government from defaulting on its obligations.

Schumer’s push to accelerate the debt ceiling vote comes as lawmakers have just two weeks before hitting the date at which the U.S. government may run out of the ability to pay all of its bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told lawmakers Treasury could hit the “X Date” when it runs out of “emergency measures” to pay its obligations on Oct. 18, but stressed there is substantial uncertainty surrounding that projection.

The debt ceiling sets the maximum amount the U.S. is able to borrow under federal law. Failing to raise it is widely expected by economists to risk financial and economic calamity, as the federal government would be forced to miss payments, such as Social Security checks to seniors.

“Let me be clear about the task ahead of us: we must get a bill to the President’s desk dealing with the debt limit by the end of the week. Period,” Schumer said in a letter to other Senate Democrats.

Schumer also said lawmakers should not wait until the last minute to approve the measure. The budget battles over the debt ceiling of 2011 and 2013 under the Obama administration cost the U.S. economy as much as $180 billion and 1.2 million jobs by 2015, one economic analysis found. Fitch Ratings has recently warned that the U.S. could be hit with a credit downgrade as brinkmanship continues over the matter, which could drive up the costs of borrowing.

Schumer’s letter added: “We do not have the luxury of waiting until October 18, as it is our responsibility to reassure the world that the United States meets our obligations in a timely fashion and that the full faith and credit of the United States should never be in question. The consequences of even approaching the X date could be disastrous for our economy and devastating to American families.”

Advertising

President Joe Biden is also scheduled to speak about the debt ceiling on Monday. The White House has examined unilateral measures to deal with the debt ceiling, even circulating internal memos reviewing the possibility of minting a $1 trillion coin to finance the government’s debt. The administration has ruled out those ideas as impractical and likely to still lead to financial calamity.

But Schumer’s proposal is likely to encounter the same political hurdles that scuttled Democrats’ last attempts to raise the borrowing limit.

In blocking its advance, Republicans led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have argued Democrats instead should use the process known as reconciliation to lift the cap. Democrats have fiercely resisted this move, which would require them to raise the debt ceiling by a specific amount, potentially exposing them to a flurry of uncomfortable political attacks. “We’re not doing the debt ceiling through reconciliation. Period. End of discussion,” Warren Gunnels, a senior aide to Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said in an interview last week. Schumer, meanwhile, has described the tactic in the past as “risky,” signaling in recent days Democrats are opposed to relying on reconciliation.

“It’s uncharted waters. Individual senators could move to delay and delay and delay,” Schumer said on the Senate floor last week. “It is very risky and could well lead us to default, even if only one senator wanted that to happen. That’s very possible. So you can’t do it this route.”

Privately, though, lawmakers have started exploring the issue with the Senate parliamentarian. In recent guidance, the chamber’s rule-keeper acknowledged that Democrats theoretically could try to raise the debt ceiling through reconciliation, which requires only a simple majority rather than 60 votes for the Senate to proceed, according to an aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the document. This news was first reported by Punch Bowl News.

But the parliamentarian’s guidance also acknowledged the process could be lengthy, the source added, requiring a long debate over potentially endless amendments. That ultimately could delay the process until after the October 18 deadline, raising the risk of default.