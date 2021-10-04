WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday said he could not promise the American people the U.S. would not breach the debt ceiling later this month, telling reporters that Senate Republicans would bear responsibility for any catastrophic default.

His comments came as political finger pointing related to the nation’s borrowing limit intensified markedly, with Democrats and Republicans assigning blame to each other just two weeks before Treasury Department officials have said they could lose the financial flexibility to pay all of the government’s bills. So far, Democrats and Republicans have not settled on a joint strategy for how to proceed, an impasse that could have major economic consequences within days.

Speaking at the White House, Biden threw responsibility for a potential U.S. default – which would be an unprecedented event in American history – on Republicans who have refused to lend their votes to help Democrats avert the debt ceiling cliff.

Asked if he could guarantee the debt ceiling would be resolved, Biden said: “No, I can’t. That’s up to Mitch McConnell.”

Biden added: “I can’t believe that will be the end result, because the consequences would be so dire . . . But can I guarantee it? If I could, I would. But I can’t.”

Biden’s alarming comments came amid an intensifying standoff as Republicans continue to refuse to help Democrats avert the debt ceiling cliff.

The debt ceiling sets the maximum amount the U.S. is able to borrow under federal law. Failing to raise it is widely expected by economists to risk financial and economic calamity, as the federal government would be forced to miss payments, such as Social Security checks to seniors. The federal government spends much more money than it brings in through revenue, requiring it to borrow the balance by issuing debt.

Biden likened the possibility of a debt default to the prospect of a “meteor headed to crash into our economy,” warning of higher interest rates and saying the public could feel the impact as this week as financial market jitters sink in.

McConnell sent the White House a letter Monday reiterating that the GOP would not provide to help Democrats to resolve the impasse. McConnell has been adamant that Democrats need to use the budget procedure known as reconciliation to approve the debt ceiling hike with only 50 votes. Democrats only control 50 votes in the 100-seat Senate, and normal Senate procedure would require 10 Republicans to join with Democrats so that any measure can break the 60-vote threshold required to proceed.

“Since mid-July, Republicans have clearly stated that Democrats will need to raise the debt limit on their own,” McConnell wrote in the letter. “We have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well.”

But Biden appeared to take the reconciliation pathway off the table Monday, arguing the process would be cumbersome and could take too long to accomplish. Biden beseeched McConnell to simply allow Democrats to vote on the debt ceiling hike by not filibustering the measure – an option that would not require any GOP votes, but to allow Democrats to proceed on the motion without obstruction.

“They need to stop playing Russian roulette with the U.S. economy,” Biden said of the GOP. “Not only are Republicans refusing to do their job, but threatening to use their power to prevent us from doing our job – saving the economy from a catastrophic event – I think, quite frankly, is hypocritical, dangerous, and disgraceful. Their obstruction and irresponsibility knows absolutely no bounds.”

In a sign of the intensifying effort to address the debt ceiling, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., sent a letter to his colleagues Monday and told them that Congress must resolve the looming debt ceiling cliff “by the end of this week.” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told lawmakers Treasury could hit the “X Date” when it runs out of “emergency measures” to pay its obligations on Oct. 18, but stressed there is substantial uncertainty surrounding that projection.

Schumer also said lawmakers should not wait until the last minute to approve the measure. The budget battles over the debt ceiling of 2011 and 2013 under the Obama administration cost the U.S. economy as much as $180 billion and 1.2 million jobs by 2015, one economic analysis found. Fitch Ratings has recently warned that the U.S. could be hit with a credit downgrade as brinkmanship continues over the matter, which could drive up the costs of borrowing.

Schumer’s letter added: “We do not have the luxury of waiting until October 18, as it is our responsibility to reassure the world that the United States meets our obligations in a timely fashion and that the full faith and credit of the United States should never be in question. The consequences of even approaching the X date could be disastrous for our economy and devastating to American families.”

The White House has examined unilateral measures to deal with the debt ceiling, even circulating internal memos reviewing the possibility of minting a $1 trillion coin to finance the government’s debt. The administration has ruled out those ideas as impractical and likely to still lead to financial calamity.

Congressional Republicans have uniformly backed McConnell’s position on the matter. They have pointed to Biden’s decision not to vote for raising the debt ceiling while he was a senator. Biden rejected that criticism on Monday, arguing his votes were different because he did so as part of an up-or-down vote that passed anyway.

“Biden opposed raising the debt ceiling three times. And now he’s sanctimoniously lecturing Republicans about responsibility as he pushes for a $3.5 trillion reckless spending plan,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said on Twitter in response to Biden’s speech. “Give me a break.”

In recent guidance, the Senate chamber’s rule-keeper acknowledged that Democrats theoretically could try to raise the debt ceiling through reconciliation, which requires only a simple majority rather than 60 votes for the Senate to proceed, according to an aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the document. This news was first reported by Punchbowl News.

But the parliamentarian’s guidance also acknowledged the process could be lengthy, the source added, requiring a long debate over potentially endless amendments. That ultimately could delay the process until after the Oct. 18 deadline, raising the risk of default.