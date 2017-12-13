WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Chuck Schumer says he is “pursuing every legal path” against whoever circulated a forged document accusing him of sexual harassment.
Several media outlets were shopped a document alleging Schumer wrongdoing and listing allegations by a former Schumer staff aide.
The media outlet Axios said it had contacted the former Schumer staffer, who said the charges were untrue and her signature had been forged.
Schumer’s office has asked the Capitol Police to investigate.
Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate Democratic leader, told reporters Wednesday, “it was a phony allegation, forged” and baseless “from start to finish.”
No major media outlets produced an account, but far-right figures such as Mike Cernovich promoted the phony scandal without naming Schumer.