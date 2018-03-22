LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette is launching his campaign’s first TV ads — one that touts his support from President Donald Trump and another that criticizes GOP rival Brian Calley.

The ads, which will begin airing Friday, come a week after Calley started running his own ads and days after Calley was officially endorsed by Gov. Rick Snyder, who cannot run because of term limits. It is another sign that the race is intensifying 4½ months before August’s primary election.

“In this primary Republicans have a choice between a consistent, steadfast conservative in Bill Schuette, who has been endorsed by the president and vice president, or someone like Brian Calley, who repeatedly failed the test of standing up to damaging liberal policies when it mattered most,” said Schuette senior campaign strategist John Sellek.

The Calley campaign could not immediately be reached for comment.

One ad shows footage from Schuette’s campaign launch last fall, in which the state attorney general says he will be the “jobs governor” and end a decade-old income tax increase enacted by former Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm. A narrator lauds Schuette’s endorsement from Trump and calls Schuette “the strong leader who can defeat the Granholm liberals.”

The other ad targets Calley, the lieutenant governor, for helping to pass a business tax as a lawmaker and fighting “to bring more Obamacare to Michigan.” Calley has supported Michigan’s expansion of Medicaid to nearly 700,000 adults under the Snyder administration.

The ad also says Calley “deserted” Trump — a reference to him withdrawing his support a month before the 2016 presidential election over an audio recording in which Trump made crude comments about groping women. The move, according to the ad, effectively helped Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton “with the White House and Supreme Court hanging on the line.”

The Schuette campaign declined to say how much it is spending to air the ads or where they will run.

Also seeking the Republican nomination are conservative state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines, a self-funded candidate who has run some ads, though to a lesser extent that Calley. Democratic candidates include former legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer, self-funding businessman Shri Thanedar, ex-Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed and retired business executive Bill Cobbs.

