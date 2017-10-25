LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette raised $1.2 million in the last three months and has $2.3 million cash on hand across two campaign accounts.

The attorney general, who is considered the front-runner in the GOP field, reported the fundraising haul before Wednesday’s campaign finance deadline. He raised $705,000 since entering the race in September.

Other Republican candidates are state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines. Hines gave his campaign $75,000, bringing his total self-funding to $513,000. He has raised about $52,000 from individual donors.

Democrat Shri Thanedar on Tuesday reported giving his own campaign $2.7 million, bringing his total self-funding to nearly $6 million. Reports for Democratic front-runner Gretchen Whitmer and Abdul El-Sayed were not available, though Whitmer has said she raised at least $765,000 in the last quarter.