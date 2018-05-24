LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette has disclosed personal finances that show assets totaling more than $13 million.
The attorney general’s statement provided to The Associated Press Thursday shows the value of his houses, retirement income, how much money is in blind trusts and property he inherited in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Schuette also released his latest tax return.
Schuette says investments held in the blind trusts totaled $5.7 million last year. He also owns or partially owns inherited homes and parcels in the Virgin Islands worth nearly $5.4 million.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A 30-year-old demanded notice for eviction from his parents' house. 'Outrageous,' a judge said.
- 'Eerie' blue flames burn in cracks caused by Hawaii volcano VIEW
- Trump cancels summit, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea VIEW
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
Schuette reports $767,000 in retirement accounts, $323,000 in checking accounts and homes in Midland and northern Michigan. Rival candidate Brian Calley has criticized Schuette for not voluntarily disclosing his finances. A Schuette spokesman says he had always planned to do so.