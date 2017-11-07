WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee says “democracy is under threat” from Russia — and also from President Donald Trump.

Rep. Adam Schiff told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the U.S. faces a threat from Russian efforts to interfere with the nation’s elections. But he also said that in many respects “the challenge from within is more serious” because of Trump’s actions and words, including his describing the free press as an enemy of the people. The California congressman criticized Republican House and Senate leaders for not challenging Trump on that.

Schiff said Trump’s criticism of judges and his efforts to limit Muslim immigration add to the threat. Schiff sits on the House panel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.