Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is undergoing a planned follow-up surgery 10 months after he was badly wounded by a gunman who fired at a Republican baseball practice.

The surgery was scheduled for Monday at a Washington hospital.

The 52-year-old Scalise told colleagues that he’ll return to the Capitol “as soon as my doctors say I’m able.”

A person familiar with Scalise’s treatments says the congressman is expected to miss a few days. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Doctors who treated Scalise after the June 2017 shooting say he nearly died. A gunshot to his hip shattered bone and damaged internal organs. He still uses crutches and an electric scooter.

Scalise is the No. 3 House GOP leader.

ALAN FRAM