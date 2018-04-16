WASHINGTON (AP) — Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is undergoing a planned follow-up surgery 10 months after he was badly wounded by a gunman who fired at a Republican baseball practice.
The surgery was scheduled for Monday at a Washington hospital.
The 52-year-old Scalise told colleagues that he’ll return to the Capitol “as soon as my doctors say I’m able.”
A person familiar with Scalise’s treatments says the congressman is expected to miss a few days. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him
- Catholic priest under investigation left suicide notes
- Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Doctors who treated Scalise after the June 2017 shooting say he nearly died. A gunshot to his hip shattered bone and damaged internal organs. He still uses crutches and an electric scooter.
Scalise is the No. 3 House GOP leader.