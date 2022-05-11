U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, briefly met with reality star and hotel heiress Paris Hilton on Tuesday.

The famous 41-year-old socialite stopped by the Senate to talk about how to continue her ongoing advocacy against child abuse.

“Met with @ParisHilton this week to talk about how we can better serve America’s youth,” Scott posted on his official Twitter account on Tuesday.

Hilton has recently fought to convince the government to provide better oversight for child care facilities, which range from foster care to boarding schools, that are advertised to wealthy families to handle trouble youth.

In October, Hilton spoke in Washington, D.C., about abuse she suffered starting at 16 years old while she lived at such a facility in Utah called the Provo Canyon School. Hilton also testified about those same experiences at a Utah legislative committee hearing in February last year.

“Talking about something so personal was and is still terrifying,” Hilton said at the hearing. “But I cannot go to sleep at night knowing that there are children that are experiencing the same abuse that I and so many others went through and neither should you.”