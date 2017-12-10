BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Roy Moore’s chief strategist is tying the Republican Senate candidate to President Donald Trump’s star in Alabama.

Dean Young said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the special election is “ground zero” for Trump and that Alabamians who want the president’s agenda to be achieved should vote for Moore.

He says: “This is Donald Trump on trial in Alabama.”

Trump has urged voters to back Moore over Democrat Doug Jones in Tuesday’s election.

Moore’s candidacy has been rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

Young says the women aren’t credible. In contrast, a number of senior Republicans in Congress say they believe the women. Trump, however, has raised doubts about the accusers and has criticized Jones as the “liberal puppet” of Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.