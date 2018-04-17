INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Senate candidate Todd Rokita says he will participate in a Republican primary debate that he previously vowed to boycott.

The GOP congressman’s campaign announced Tuesday that has agreed to face off on April 30 with fellow candidates U.S. Rep. Luke Messer and former state Rep. Mike Braun.

Rokita previously said he would skip the event by the nonprofit Indiana Debate Commission. His justification was that Republican primary debates should be moderated by conservatives — not “liberal media figures” and “liberal college professors.”

Conservative commentator and WIBC radio host Abdul-Hakim Shabazz will be moderating the hour-long, televised debate.

Shabazz said Tuesday that voters will benefit from seeing all three candidates. He added that he glad Rokita appears to have overcome “whatever fear” he had of joining the debate.