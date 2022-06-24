The Supreme Court voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. in 1973.

Nearly half the states are expected to outlaw or severely restrict abortion as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision, which is related to a highly-restrictive new Mississippi abortion law.

Justice Samuel Alito, delivering the opinion for the court, was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Chief Justice John Roberts would have stopped short of ending the abortion right, noting he would have upheld the Mississippi law, a ban on abortion after 15 weeks, and said no more.

Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented.

Read the full 213-page opinion below.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.