Special counsel Robert Mueller will make is long-awaited debut in front of Congress Wednesday morning, where he will face questions from lawmakers for the first time about his lengthy report on Russia’s interference into the 2016 election and steps President Donald Trump took to interfere with his investigation.

“The (Mueller) report presents very substantial evidence that the president is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors and we have to present, or let Mueller present, those facts to the American people and then see where we go from there,” Rep. Jerry Nadler, D- N.Y., the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said on Fox News Sunday over the weekend.

Mueller will testify for three hours before the House Judiciary Committee beginning at 8:30 a.m. (all times Eastern), followed by another two hours in front of the House Intelligence Committee starting at noon.

All four major broadcast networks in Philadelphia will carry Mueller’s hearings live, cutting into popular morning shows such as “Good Morning America” and “Today.” CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News will also cover his testimony live, preempting the popular Fox News morning program “Fox & Friends,” which Trump watches on a regular basis.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Mueller’s testimony. All times Eastern:

Question: What time does Mueller’s hearing start?

Answer: Mueller’s hearing before the House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. After several hours of questioning, there will be a 30-minute break before the House Intelligence Committee kicks off its hearing at noon.

Q: What is the format of the questioning?

A: Committee members will be given five minutes each to question Mueller. But the Judiciary Committee is composed of 41 members (24 Democrats, 17 Republicans), so it’s unclear if every member of the committee will be able to question Mueller during the three hours allotted for his testimony.

The Intelligence Committee is smaller, with just 22 members (13 Democrats, nine Republicans), so every member should have the opportunity to question Mueller for five minutes each.

Q: Who are the notable members of Congress who will question Mueller?

A: Nadler will be the first to question Mueller Wednesday morning. Other notable Democrats on the Judiciary Committee include former 2020 presidential candidate Eric Swalwell and outspoken Trump critic Ted Lieu. Notable Republicans include tea party stalwart Louie Gohmert and Trump allies Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz. Local members are Reps. Mary Gay Scanlon and Madeleine Dean, both Pennsylvania Democrats.

Intelligence committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will likely be the most recognizable Democrat to question Mueller, thanks to his public battles with the Trump administration. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, is another notable Democrat on the committee. The most prominent Republican on the committee is Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who is closely aligned with Trump.

Q: How are the networks covering Mueller’s testimony?

A: ABC

Start time: 8:30 a.m.

Anchor: Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Analysis: Chief legal analyst Dan Abrams and contributors Chris Christie and Kate Shaw.

Streaming: Live coverage on ABCNews.com at 8:30 a.m., anchored by senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer.

CBS

Start time: 8:15 a.m.

Anchor: CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell

Analysis: Contributors Jonathan Turley and Kim Wehle

Streaming: Live coverage on CBSN will begin at 7 a.m., and will be anchored by correspondents Vladimir Duthiers and Anne Marie Green.

Local affiliate: CBS3

FOX

Start time: 8:15 a.m.

Anchors: Special Report anchor Bret Baier and The Story anchor Martha MacCallum.

Analysis: FOX News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, The Five co-host Juan Williams, contributor Katie Pavlich, former Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Andrew McCarthy, and former Independent Counsel Ken Starr

Streaming: Live coverage will be streamed on FoxNews.com and across mobile devices through the Fox News app.

NBC

Start time: 8:15 a.m.

Anchors: “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt, “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie, and “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd

Analysis: Chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell, Justice correspondent Pete Williams, political analyst and former senator Claire McCaskill, and legal analysts Neal Katyal, Chuck Rosenberg, and Joyce Vance

Streaming: Live coverage will stream on NBC News Now, NBCNews.com, and YouTube.

Q: How are the cable networks covering Mueller’s testimony?

A: C-SPAN

Start time: 8:30 a.m. (on C-SPAN3)

Streaming: Live coverage will be streamed on C-SPAN.org.

CNN

Start time: 8:30 a.m.

Anchors: “The Situation Room’s” Wolf Blitzer and “The Lead’s” Jake Tapper.

Streaming: Live coverage will be streamed on CNN.com and across mobile devices through the CNN app.

Fox News

Start Time: 8:15 a.m.

Anchors: “Special Report” anchor Bret Baier and “The Story” anchor Martha MacCallum

Analysis: “FOX News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace, “The Five” co-host Juan Williams, contributor Katie Pavlich, former Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Andrew McCarthy, and former Independent Counsel Ken Starr

Streaming: Live coverage will be streamed on FoxNews.com and across mobile devices through the Fox News app.

MSNBC

Start time: 8:30 a.m.

Anchors: “The 11th Hour” host Brian Williams and “Deadline: White House” host Nicolle Wallace

Analysis: “The Beat” host Ari Melber

Streaming: Live coverage will be streamed on MSNBC.com.

