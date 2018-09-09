WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Republican National Committee is rating her party’s chances of retaining control of the House at “50-50.”
Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel cautioned Sunday that Democrats will seek to make the November midterm elections about President Donald Trump and “personality” — but it’s the results that matter.
She acknowledges an uphill House fight because of a wave of GOP retirements and numerous “seats in the margin.” Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to flip control.
McDaniel says the RNC has raised $250 million and trained more field organizers than before, so turnout efforts are the “best it’s ever been.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Investigators search property of New Jersey couple who raised $400,000 for homeless veteran
- Amazon antitrust critic has her own critics now
- Woman mistakes dynamite for candle during power outage
- Inquest: Cranberries singer O'Riordan drowned after drinking
- Wildfire that closed key California highway explodes in size
She told CBS the party holding the White House traditionally loses seats in a president’s first midterm election and Republicans could “defy history” by picking up Senate seats.