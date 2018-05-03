LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is touting Japanese investments in Nebraska with a business delegation that is visiting the state to attend Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting.
Ricketts met Thursday with executives from the Toyota Motor Corporation, Canon Marketing Japan, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America.
The visit comes amid tensions between the United States and China over trade policy, prompting some of the Japanese executives to voice concerns. Ricketts says he’s hopeful the nations will reach a fair agreement.
Ricketts has traveled to Japan twice for international trade missions to promote Nebraska businesses. Nebraska is also slated to host the annual Midwest-U.S. Japan Association’s annual conference in September.
The Berkshire shareholders’ meeting is scheduled for Saturday in Omaha.