LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an $8.8 billion two-year budget that’s expected to cut off federal family-planning dollars to Planned Parenthood of the Heartland.

The Republican governor approved the package Wednesday that would deny Title X money to clinics that perform, counsel in favor of or refer patients to abortion services. It also would require health clinics to demonstrate physical, financial and legal separation from abortion providers.

Although supporters say Planned Parenthood could qualify by separating its abortion and non-abortion services, opponents say the group probably won’t have time to do so.

Planned Parenthood officials have said their doors will remain open and they will continue fighting for patients.

The budget also slows the growth in state spending and increases funding for child welfare, corrections and other services.