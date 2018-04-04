LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an $8.8 billion two-year budget that’s expected to cut off federal family-planning dollars to Planned Parenthood of the Heartland.
The Republican governor approved the package Wednesday that would deny Title X money to clinics that perform, counsel in favor of or refer patients to abortion services. It also would require health clinics to demonstrate physical, financial and legal separation from abortion providers.
Although supporters say Planned Parenthood could qualify by separating its abortion and non-abortion services, opponents say the group probably won’t have time to do so.
Planned Parenthood officials have said their doors will remain open and they will continue fighting for patients.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe
- Foster family, not grandfather, to adopt 3 Kansas children
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Red Sox make several changes to Fenway Park for 2018 season
The budget also slows the growth in state spending and increases funding for child welfare, corrections and other services.