DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds traveled to a private political event in Rhode Island this week.

The Tuesday evening event was organized by a Rhode Island GOP fundraiser who posted a picture on Facebook of himself and the governor at the event near Newport.

The Republican governor had originally planned to be in New York City starting Wednesday for Iowa economic development meetings, but her staff said Tuesday afternoon she would stay in Des Moines to work with lawmakers.

It’s unclear when and how Reynolds got to Rhode Island, or why she decided to attend the political event but cancel her work-related New York trip.

Pat Garrett, Reynolds’ communications director, confirmed Reynolds’ travel and only added she returned to Iowa that same night. He didn’t have an immediate response to other questions.