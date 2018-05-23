DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says it was an “appropriate decision” for Iowa Republicans to accept a $522,000 donation from a disgraced former lawmaker.
Reynolds told reporters Wednesday she was “fine” with the Republican Party of Iowa accepting a March 26 contribution from former Iowa Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix. The Shell Rock Republican resigned two weeks earlier after video surfaced showing him kissing a Statehouse lobbyist who wasn’t his wife.
A GOP party spokesman on Tuesday defended the donation, saying it will help elect Republicans this fall.
Dix faced criticism last year after the state paid a $1.75 million settlement to a former Senate Republican staffer who says she was fired after reporting workplace harassment. Dix claimed the firing was performance related.
Democrats say Republicans should use Dix’s money to reimburse Iowa’s general fund.