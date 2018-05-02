ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A proposed major revamping of Minnesota’s sexual harassment law has stalled in the state Senate.

This week the full House voted in favor of the change. The bill would eliminate a requirement that someone’s words or actions must be “severe or pervasive” to constitute sexual harassment.

But sponsor Republican Sen. Karin Housley said Wednesday the Senate is unlikely to go along with the proposed law change this year.

Housley tells the Star Tribune that business leaders, local governments and education groups have raised concerns about the measure. She says the bill is still sitting in committee and probably won’t be taken up until next year.

Business groups are concerned the bill would open the floodgates to litigation. The bill is part of a concerted effort to address sexual harassment nationwide.

