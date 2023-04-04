House Republicans reacted with outrage on Tuesday to the arraignment of former President Donald Trump, vowing to continue to pressure prosecutors to abandon the case even as they held off from issuing a subpoena to force them to answer to Congress.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., pledged to use the investigative powers of the House to hold Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, “accountable” for his work against Trump.

McCarthy said Bragg was using “politicized charges” against Trump in an attempt to “interfere in our democratic process.”

Bragg, he said, was “using federal funds” — apparently referring to a small amount of federal money the Manhattan district attorney’s office used in the investigation of Trump and his business — to further a “farce” of a case.

“Bragg’s weaponization of the federal justice process will be held accountable by Congress,” he added.

But Republicans were still wrestling with whether to issue a subpoena to Bragg.

Three powerful House committee chairs, led by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the Judiciary Committee chair, had sent a letter demanding that Bragg come forward by last Friday with communications, documents and testimony about his inquiry, a move Republicans and Trump believed could slow down or disrupt the investigation. Bragg pushed back forcefully against that demand, which his office called an inappropriate attempt by Congress to impede a local prosecution.

Internally, House Republicans have discussed whether a subpoena would be an overreach that could backfire, risking a precedent-setting loss in court that could weaken Congress’ institutional investigative powers.

Manhattan prosecutors on Tuesday accused Trump of covering up a potential sex scandal during the 2016 presidential campaign, unveiling 34 felony charges against the former president over allegations of falsifying business records.

But House Republicans spent the day rallying around Trump, who is his party’s front-runner for the 2024 nomination for president.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., one of Trump’s fiercest defenders, traveled to New York for what she billed as a rally near the courthouse. She appeared briefly to condemn Democrats and portray Trump as a victim as critics heckled her.

In an interview on Right Side Broadcasting Network, Greene compared Trump to Jesus Christ.

“Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today,” Greene said. “Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus — Jesus was arrested and murdered.”

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who is under an ethics investigation after a series of lies about his résumé, also ventured into the crowd outside the courthouse to support Trump.

“Say what you want,” Santos said. “I showed up; what about you?”

Several Republicans used dire language portraying a fundamental change in the country because of the case. Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, proclaimed: “Equal justice under the law died today. He added: “Our country will never be the same again.”

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., called for Bragg to be “disbarred and removed from office.”

Even Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who is a frequent critic of Trump, said he believed Bragg “has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda.”