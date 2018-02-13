MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans are once again looking at ways to toughen enforcement of Wisconsin’s alcohol laws governing brewers, distillers, distributors and retailers.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald on Tuesday says current enforcement efforts at the Department of Revenue have “fallen apart.” Fitzgerald says he’s been working on a bill since November.

The MacIver News Service on Tuesday published the draft of a bill that would create a new “alcohol czar” position, similar to a proposal floated last year that died under broad opposition.

Fitzgerald says changes are needed because “the alcohol statues in Wisconsin are not being enforced, period.” He says many in the system are not playing by the rules.

Under the bill draft, alcohol administration and enforcement would be transferred from the Revenue Department to a newly created office.