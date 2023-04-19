Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is taking heat from fellow Republicans over his feud with The Walt Disney Co., as his potential rivals for the White House see an opportunity to call him out as flouting traditional conservative values.

Former President Donald Trump this week slammed the governor’s efforts as a “political stunt” and said DeSantis was being outplayed by the company.

“DeSanctus is being absolutely destroyed by Disney,” Trump wrote on Tuesday on Truth Social, his media site, using a dismissive nickname for the governor. Former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey also took a shot, suggesting DeSantis’ talk of punishing a business defied principles about small government.

“I don’t think Ron DeSantis is conservative, based on actions towards Disney,” he said at an event on Tuesday hosted by the news outlet Semafor. “Where are we headed here now that, if you express disagreement in this country, the government is now going to punish you? To me, that’s what I always thought liberals did, and now all of a sudden here we are participating in this with a Republican governor.”

The criticism reflects a growing effort by Trump and other prospective candidates to try to undermine the core argument of DeSantis’ case for the nomination: that he is the Republican most likely to win a general election. Advisers to Trump and other possible rivals believe moves like going after Disney will be damaging in a general election, if not necessarily in the GOP primary.

Some Republican strategists even argued that the move risked turning off the party’s primary voters, saying they were confused by DeSantis’ decision to dig into a fight against a company with broad appeal and considerable resources to fight back.

The dispute between DeSantis and Disney — Florida’s largest private employer and corporate taxpayer — started when company officials criticized a bill that DeSantis signed into law this year. The law, which critics called a “Don’t Say Gay” bill, curtails instruction and discussion of gender and sexuality in some elementary school grades. (It was extended to cover all grades, including high school, on Wednesday.)

In response to the criticism, DeSantis moved to exert greater control over the company through a district board, but officials at the company quietly found a way to strip that board of power. DeSantis has since moved to try to take control again, and floated the possibilities of imposing new taxes on Disney — which would most likely be passed along to people using Disney’s park — as well as building a state prison nearby.

A spokesperson for the governor said DeSantis believed Disney had “an unfair special advantage” over other businesses in the state.

“Good and limited government (and, indeed, principled conservatism) reduces special privilege, encourages an even playing field for businesses, and upholds the will of the people,” said Bryan Griffin, the governor’s press secretary.

In his post, Trump suggested that the threats could backfire and that the company could respond by pulling out of Florida. “Watch!” he wrote. “That would be a killer. In the meantime, this is all so unnecessary, a political STUNT!”

The former president himself has never shied away from attacking companies he doesn’t like.

Despite a steady stream of criticism from fellow Republicans — former Vice President Mike Pence, who is considering a campaign of his own, chided DeSantis on the issue in February — it’s not clear that DeSantis’ actions have hurt him uniformly on the right.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board, on Tuesday evening, criticized the governor for the arc of the feud with Disney but took greater issue with Trump for his attack.

“You’d think the former President would be critical of Disney’s woke turn, but his only abiding political conviction is personal advantage,” the board wrote.