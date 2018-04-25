MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Bryan Steil (STYLE) is telling supporters he raised $250,000 within three days of announcing his bid to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Steil emailed supporters Wednesday with the fundraising number. It comes after he officially announced his candidacy on Sunday and just two weeks after Ryan said he would not seek re-election.

The impressive fundraising total further cements Steil’s position as the likely Republican frontrunner in the contest that’s attracted several other GOP candidates. Steil is an attorney, a member of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents and a former Ryan aide.

Steil is from Janesville, the same hometown as Ryan, and their families both have deep political ties in the area.

Democrats Randy Bryce had nearly $2.3 million cash on hand at the end of March while Cathy Myers had $177,000.