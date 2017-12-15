MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican state representatives running for a western Wisconsin state Senate seat are sniping over dueling campaign pieces bearing the logo of the National Rifle Association.
The NRA has not endorsed anyone in the race for Wisconsin’s 10th Senate district. The seat is open due to the resignation of Sen. Sheila Harsdorf.
Tuesday’s Republican primary pits state Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, of River Falls, against Rep. Adam Jarchow, of Balsam Lake.
This week Jarchow sent voters a mailing with an NRA sticker on an orange postcard that is nearly identical to one the NRA uses when it endorses a candidate. Zimmerman calls it a “falsification” that “crosses ethical and perhaps legal lines.”
But Jarchow said Friday that Zimmerman is being a hypocrite because he delivered a campaign piece earlier bearing the NRA logo.
The NRA did not immediately respond for a request for comment.