MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson says he raised more than $400,000 in just over two months since he get into the race.
Nicholson announced the fundraising totals Tuesday. They cover the period since he joined the race on July 26 through the end of September. His Republican challenger, state Sen. Leah Vukmir, got in the race on Sept. 7 and raised $250,000 in three weeks.
Nicholson says he received only one donation from a political action committee.
He is a former Marine and a businessman from Delafield. Both Nicholson and Vukmir have been trying to win over prominent Republican donors and supporters in advance of the August primary. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November 2018.
Baldwin has yet to report her third quarter numbers.