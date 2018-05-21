BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Incumbent North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger has decided to step back into the race for his office, after his party’s endorsed candidate dropped out over the weekend.

Will Gardner withdrew after it came to light that he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in 2006 after being accused of peeping through a window at a North Dakota State University women’s dormitory.

Gardner had beaten Jaeger for the Republican Party endorsement for secretary of state in April.

Jaeger says he’ll run as an independent in the November general election. The 74-year-old is the longest-serving Republican official in the North Dakota Capitol and says he wants another term.

The party’s state committee will decide whether to issue a letter of support for Jaeger.

Fargo state Rep. Josh Boschee is the endorsed Democrat for the seat.