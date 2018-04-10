MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican state Rep. Tom Weatherston is retiring from the Wisconsin Assembly.
He becomes the 11th incumbent to decide against seeking re-election. A special election is set for June 12th to fill a vacancy created when Keith Ripp joined Gov. Scott Walker’s administration.
The 68-year-old Weatherston, of Caledonia, said Tuesday “it is time to take life a little easier.” He says most of the reasons he’s decided against seeking a fourth term are personal, including the death of his wife in 2016, the birth of a grandson, building a new home and getting engaged.
Weatherston was first elected to the Assembly in 2012. He is a Vietnam War veteran and former member of the Caledonia village board.
His district covers parts of Racine County outside of the city.