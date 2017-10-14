Share story

By
The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Republican state Rep. Paul Curtman says he’s no longer considering a run for U.S. Senate but might campaign for Missouri auditor.

Curtman on Friday told the Columbia Daily Tribune he’s now mulling a bid for Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway’s seat. She’s running for another term in 2018.

Curtman’s decision not to run for Senate comes days after Republican front-runner, Attorney General Josh Hawley, officially announced his candidacy for Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s seat.

Curtman is a former Marine and was first elected to the House in 2010. He hasn’t run for statewide office before.

Other Republican auditor candidates include St. Louis attorney and former University of Missouri curator David Wasinger. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Auditor Kristy Apprill also has opened a campaign committee to seek the Republican nomination.

