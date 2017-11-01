MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature say the state’s economic development agency should be allowed to review the proposed $3 billion contract with Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group before voting on it.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos both told the Wisconsin State Journal in interviews Tuesday that the contract language should be available.

Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary Mark Hogan has said that only a staff review outlining terms of the agreement will be reviewed. The board could have that review next week.

Fitzgerald says the board “should be able to examine the language and know what’s in it.” And Vos says, “It’s fair to say you should be able to read it before you vote on it.”

Foxconn plans to build a display screen plant in Mount Pleasant near Racine.