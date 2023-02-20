Republicans Monday trashed President Joe Biden’s trip to Ukraine, claiming the visit to support Kyiv is an “insult” to Americans.

Dumping the tradition of politics ending at the water’s edge, right-wing lawmakers said Biden was wasting American taxpayers’ money defending Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

“The President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine’s government and war,” tweeted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. “I can not express how much Americans hate Joe Biden.”

Greene also accused Ukraine Preisdent Volodymyr Zelenskyy of failing to dress appropriately to greet the man she claims Americans “hate.”

“He gladly takes our money in sweat shirts and t-shirts, but Biden is dressed up,” she tweeted. “So insulting. America Last!!!”

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., claimed that helping Ukraine fight off Russia’s aggression is somehow comparable to the situation at the U.S. border with Mexico.

“Breathtaking that President Biden can show up in Ukraine to ensure their border is secure, but can’t do the same for America,” Perry tweeted.

“On Presidents’ Day, I’m not surprised that Biden is ditching America for Ukraine,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, said Biden was “neglecting” American problems to show support for Ukraine.

“He’s not done anything to secure our own borders here at home,” DeSantis said.

Gaetz and Greene are co-sponsors of the Ukraine Fatigue Act, which aims to undermine support for Kyiv as the Russian invasion of its European neighbor moves into its second year.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump mostly opposed helping Ukraine fight off Russian strongman Vladimir Putin’s attack and have said the best way to end the war is to force Zelenskyy to cede territory to Russia.

Trump himself hailed Putin as a “genius” when he launched theinvasion, which has failed to achieve a quick victory.

Despite the opposition to aid for Ukraine from far-right lawmakers, congressional Republican leaders say the party mostly backs the fight against Putin’s war.

GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell visited Kyiv to express support for Zelenskyy.

Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the chair of the House Foreign Relations Committee, said he backs more aid for Ukraine despite some tactical differences with the Biden White House.

