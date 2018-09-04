Nation & World Politics Republican John Hugo wins primary in Massachusetts, will face Democratic US Rep. Katherine Clark Originally published September 4, 2018 at 8:30 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — Republican John Hugo wins primary in Massachusetts, will face Democratic US Rep. Katherine Clark. The Associated Press Next StoryTrump, others dispute book’s description of unhinged leader Previous StoryTracy Lovvorn wins Republican primary in Massachusetts for chance to face Democratic US Rep. Jim McGovern in November