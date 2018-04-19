CHICAGO (AP) — Campaign finance paperwork shows Democratic Illinois attorney general nominee Kwame Raoul has hired a former employee of imprisoned ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich who pleaded guilty in a fraud case.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Raoul has paid $13,000 to Bamani Obadele to help with his campaign. Raoul says he’s “unapologetic” and ex-offenders deserve second chances. Obadaele was sentenced to six months in federal prison in 2011 after admitting he directed state contractors to buy promotional items, like tote bags, from a company he owned.

Obadele tells the newspaper he made a mistake but has paid his debt to society and “should be allowed to participate in elections.”

Raoul spokesman Ron Holmes says Obadele worked on community engagement efforts in Chicago. Raoul faces Republican nominee Erika Harold in the November general election.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com