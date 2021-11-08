WASHINGTON — Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., tweeted a photoshopped, animated video that depicts him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and swinging two swords at President Joe Biden, prompting condemnation and calls for his Twitter account to be suspended.

Gosar has long drawn criticism for his extremist views, including his spreading of conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob and the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. In February, he appeared at an event whose organizer called for white supremacy. Gosar later distanced himself from the organizer’s remarks.

The congressman’s Sunday-night tweet appeared to go further than his previous controversial remarks and social media posts, raising the specter of political violence in a manner similar to former president Donald Trump’s frequent allusions to armed revolution.

“Any anime fans out there?” Gosar said in the tweet in which he shared a link to the video.

The 90-second clip appears to be a photoshopped version of the opening credits of the Japanese animated series “Attack on Titan.” The show revolves around a hero who sets out to destroy the Titans, which are giant creatures that have devoured nearly all of human civilization. In recent years, internet users have turned the show’s opening credits into a popular meme.

In the video Gosar sent out, the congressman is depicted fighting the Titans alongside Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. In one scene, Ocasio-Cortez’s face is photoshopped over one of the Titans’ faces; Gosar flies into the air and slashes the Titan in the back of the neck, killing it.

In another scene, Gosar swings two swords at a foe whose face has been replaced by that of Biden.

The animated scenes of the video are interspersed with real-life footage of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers, some standing shoulder to shoulder and others on horseback rounding up migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In one scene, footage of migrants crossing the Rio Grande is overlaid with what appears to be splattered blood. In another, the words “drugs,” “crime,” “poverty,” “money,” “murder,” “gangs,” “violence” and “trafficking” flash across the screen. The video also features shots of Gosar, the Capitol and migrant caravans.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., criticized Gosar in a tweet Monday morning in which he also tagged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

“Happy Monday in America, where @GOPLeader McCarthy’s colleague just posted a video of himself swinging two swords at President Biden,” Swalwell said in the tweet. “These blood thirsty losers are more comfortable with violence than voting. Keep exposing them.”

Scores of Twitter users also flagged Gosar’s tweet as a potential violation of the social media service’s rules, which prohibit violent threats and the glorification of violence.

A spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez declined to comment. Spokespeople for Gosar, McCarthy and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Washington Post’s Aaron Schaffer contributed to this report.