Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., just doesn’t want to obey the rules.

The far-right firebrand has been fined a total of $5,500 for three violations of Congressional rules requiring lawmakers to wear masks on the House floor to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The outspoken opponent of masking and vaccination mandates, who had to apologize for comparing mask rules to the Nazi Holocaust, was hit with a third fine Monday.

Greene, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, did not appeal the fine but did sound a defiant note in a statement

“I’m taking a stand on the House floor because I don’t want the people to stand alone,” she said, apparently referring to anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists who object to being ordered to help keep a lid on the killer pandemic.

The House Ethics Committee, which is tasked with enforcing the mask rules, also announced that Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., a MAGA ally of Greene, was also fined for breaking the same rule.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered lawmakers to wear face coverings on the advice of the House physician last year.

The mandate was lifted earlier in the year, but reinstated in the summer amid the surge in COVID-19 cases blamed on the virulent delta variant.

